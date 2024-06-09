Arsenal Are Locked In A Three-Way Battle For This Juventus Winger: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, Tuttojuve claimed that Arsenal are locked in a three-way battle for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer. It has been mentioned that the Gunners would have to rival Newcastle United and Chelsea in the race to land the Italy international.

Chiesa had a decent campaign at the Turin club as he put in a string of impressive displays for them in Serie A. The 26-year-old found the back of the net ten times and picked up three assists in 37 appearances for Juve last season in all competitions.

The Italian sensation has been a reliable performer in the final third based on his average of 2.3 shots, 1.6 key passes, 1.2 crosses and 1.1 dribbles per game in Serie A football. He has even been tidy when distributing possession in the opponent’s half after making 77.3% of his attempted passes in the top tier of Italian football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Allianz Stadium will expire at the end of next season which could open the door for the Gunners to snap him up on a cut-price deal later this summer.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – JUNE 04: Federico Chiesa of Italy competes for the ball with Oguz Aydin of Turkiye during International Friendly match between Italy and Turkiye at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on June 04, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Chiesa can make a few driving runs with the ball in the opponent’s half and has got the eye to play some decisive passes on the offensive end of the field. He can strike the ball with venom from long range but needs to find a way to improve his productivity in front of the opposition goal.

The Italian attacker is primarily a left-sided wide player but can also operate as a right-winger or as a forward down the middle if needed. We can expect him to bring more goals to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta‘s attack.

At 26, Chiesa is about to enter his prime which makes him a decent option for the Gunners to consider this summer. However, only time will tell whether he can adjust to the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football.

With all things considered, Chiesa would be well worth the fight, so the North London club would be wise to step up their efforts to land him ahead of the new campaign.