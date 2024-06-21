Arsenal Are Locked In A Three-Way Battle For This Real Madrid Keeper: Is He Worth The Fight?

Arsenal Are Locked In A Three-Way Battle For This Real Madrid Keeper: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, Fichajes mentioned that Arsenal are locked in a three-way battle for Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin. It has been claimed that the Gunners would have to rival Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign the Ukraine international this summer.

Lunin’s Impressive Form In Spain Last Season

Lunin enjoyed a solid campaign at the Madrid club as he produced a run of impressive displays for them in the injury absence of Thibaut Courtois. The 25-year-old made 31 appearances for Los Blancos last season, conceding 32 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets in the process on all fronts.

The Ukrainian talent did well to average 1.4 clearances and 3.2 long balls per 90 minutes in La Liga. He was even excellent with his ball distribution after making 85.2% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will run out at the end of next season which could give the Gunners a chance to sign him on a cut-price deal in this summer transfer window.

Arsenal Are Locked In A Three-Way Battle For Lunin: Is He Worth The Fight?

Lunin is a solid handler of the ball and can use his quick reflexes to make a few crucial saves at the back. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and is a tidy passer of the ball as well.

The Ukraine international proved his worth as a reliable keeper for Real Madrid last season and would be an excellent acquisition for the Gunners if Mikel Arteta can devise a way to win the race for his services this off-season.

Lunin would add more quality to Arsenal‘s goalkeeping department. He is more than capable of challenging David Raya for a regular starting role at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Lunin has got the experience and winning mindset to be a success story at the North London club. Thus, Arteta would be wise to go all out to snap him up before the end of this transfer window.

At 25, Lunin has his best years ahead of him. He would be well worth the fight, so Arsenal should think about stepping up their efforts to sign him ahead of the new campaign.