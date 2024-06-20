Arsenal loanee injured while filling in for injured teammate

Arsenal loanee Marquinhos has picked up an injury with Fluminense, as the club’s absentee list grows ever longer.

Earlier this week, Daily Cannon reported on Marquinhos’ latest positional change with Fluminense, after the on-loan Arsenal winger shifted back to his natural position out wide.

Marquinhos had spent a month playing at right-back in the absence of starting full-back Samuel Xavier, but Xavier’s return to fitness saw the Arsenal man pushing back upfield.

Yet just days later, Marquinhos was back at right-back again. Xavier picked up another injury during the week, and the 21-year-old had to fill in.

It didn’t last long, unfortunately, as Marquinhos himself was forced off in the 31st minute of Fluminense’s match against Cruzeiro with an injury of his own.

O Dia report that Marquinhos had a problem with his thigh, ultimately leading to his withdrawal from the contest. Fluminense went on to concede twice and lose 2-0.

Ganso, Felipe Melo, and Guga were all suspended for the match, with Manoel, Xavier, Isaac, and Marcelo injured, and Jhon Arias away with the Colombia team at Copa America. Marquinhos will now join that lengthy list of absentees.

Marquinhos doesn’t have a particularly worrying injury history, only missing a few games of his last couple of loans with muscle problems, though this is the first time in a while he’s been asked to play as regularly as he is now.

With any luck, he’ll be back in action very soon.