Arsenal loanee changes position again

Arsenal loanee Marquinhos is seemingly no longer set to play at right-back for Fluminense, despite some positive performances in the position.

Fluminense’s forward Marquinhos celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group stage first leg football match between Brazil’s Fluminense and Chile’s Colo Colo at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal 21-year-old Marquinhos is on loan with Fluminense for the remainder of 2024, and he’s been a regular for his new side since the return to his home country.

Just four months after finalising his loan transfer, Marquinhos has already made as many appearances for Fluminense (18) as he made on his two previous loans to Norwich City and Nantes combined.

Yet the loan hasn’t necessarily gone as expected, with Marquinhos ending up playing at right-back for Fluminense for a month of the season – six consecutive games.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Germán Cano of Fluminense celebrates with Marquinhos of Fluminense after scoring the team’s second goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 group A match between Fluminense and Colo-Colo at Maracana Stadium on April 09, 2024. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

That run came to an end against Botafogo on Tuesday, with Marquinhos returning to the right wing, and he made another start in the same position against Atletico-GO on Saturday.

Samuel Xavier’s return from injury has seen him slot back into the starting right-back role, with Marquinhos moving up the pitch as a result.

It’s looking increasingly likely Fernando Diniz never saw the Arsenal loanee as a long-term solution in the right-back position, and he was just using him there as a quick fix while Xavier was out.

Marquinhos with Fluminense (Photo via Marquinhos on Instagram)

Whether Marquinhos has been at right-back or on the right wing, Fluminense’s results haven’t been particularly impressive lately.

In the league, it’s now six games without a win, though they have at least won three of four Copa Libertadores games and two Copa do Brasil fixtures during that same period.

The opportunities to turn things around are coming thick and fast, with another league game against Cruzeiro on Wednesday night, June 19th.