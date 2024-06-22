Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea confirmed as Premier League sides interested in Barcelona target

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Spain star Nico Williams in recent months, as the Athletic Club winger continues to impress for club and country. Yet it has always been intimated that they would have to convince him to turn down more lucrative offers from the Premier League – if they can find the money for a transfer.

Williams has a €58m release clause, and Los Leones famously do not negotiate with clubs. That means Barcelona would have to come up with the money up front for the 21-year-old. He was reportedly Xavi Hernandez and the club’s first choice to occupy the left wing role next season, but Sporting Director Deco seemingly prefers Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

⚡️🇪🇸 Several clubs have asked for informations on Nico Williams in the recent months, even before the Euros. Chelsea had him on shortlist already last summer then they wanted Palmer; Arsenal and Liverpool discussed Nico few months ago. Barcelona keep Nico on their shortlist. pic.twitter.com/u7o8AxsB9o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

Aston Villa were linked with a move for Williams last summer, but Fabrizio Romano has detailed Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea as the sides with interest in the Basque winger. The Italian transfer journalist explains that all three have enquired about him of late, although once finding out his release clause, it is now a matter of pulling the trigger on a deal or not.

It cannot be taken for granted that Alejandro Balde will be able to be 100% for the start of pre-season. @marca — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 22, 2024

Williams is known to be friends with compatriots Lamine Yamal, who he has referred to as a little brother, Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Pedri. The 16-year-old even expressed a desire to have Nico play alongside him at club level. Yet it will be difficult for Williams to turn down the riches of the Premier League unless there is a solid offer on the table from Barcelona.