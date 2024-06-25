Arsenal linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for a bid from Arsenal for Eberechi Eze this summer, according to the Guardian.

The 25-year-old forward will likely cost more than £60 million, and Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on recruiting his services.

Arsenal want to bolster their attack and could now look to sign a versatile forward instead of a traditional number nine after missing out on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

While Eze is a winger capable of lining up on both sides of the attack, he also brings versatility to the table. He can play centrally, which is a quality the Gunners love in their forwards.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was blown away with his display against his side in March 2023, dubbing him an ‘incredible striker’ after the game.

The ‘mesmerising‘ attacker bagged 11 goals and four assists in 27 league games last season. Eze notched ten league goals and four assists in 2022-23 and will comfortably do better playing for a top club.

Arsenal were impressive at both ends of the pitch last term, scoring the second-most goals (91) and conceding the least goals (29), but it was not enough to get them across the finishing line.

Signing Eze would boost their chances of finally going one better, but pipping the competition to his services will not be an easy task.

More suitors will likely emerge for the Palace star after the European Championship, and Arsenal will need to pull out all the stops to win the race for their former academy player.