Arsenal likely to make for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen soon

Victor Osimhen may get his wish to play in the Premier League with Arsenal ready to make an offer to Serie A giants Napoli.

The 25-year-old has made no secret that he wants to leave Serie A this summer with England his preferred destination, despite heavy interest from the Saudi Pro-League.

The Gunners have emerged as the front runners after Chelsea recently cooled their interest.

According to RAI (via calcionapoli24.it) the North London club are unwilling to meet the player’s release clause, which Napoli values at €160M, but would be willing to negotiate for a lower fee. Napoli are reportedly ready to listen as their new coach, Antonio Conte, wants to use the cash generated to strengthen the Partenopei ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal are understood to have ended their interest in RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko, after the Slovenian international decided to stay in the Bundesliga next term.

Osimhen meanwhile, has had a lucrative offer on the table from Saudi Arabia with a salary thought to be in the region of €40M a season.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN