Arsenal legend in the running for Wales job - report

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is a contender to succeed Rob Page as the new Wales boss.

Page, who led his country to their first World Cup in 64 years, was sacked on Friday a few months after Wales failed to qualify for Euro 2024. His reign lasted for over three years but came to an anticlimactic end following disappointing friendly losses to both Gibraltar and Slovakia in June.

Wales are not expected to rush to find his replacement but the BBC has reported they are considering former striker Henry as a replacement. The Frenchman is set to lead his nation's Olympic team in Paris this summer after successfully managing France's Under-21 side, but he already has ties to Wales after studying for his coaching licenses with the Welsh FA.

If Henry is offered the Wales job, it's expected that his salary will not be as high as what other nations could offer, but would equally allow him to continue existing work in punditry and media.

An appointment for Henry would be similar to that of Ryan Giggs, when the country hired a big name but allowed him to continue his business away from the pitch.

The former Arsenal star's career in management has so far taken him to several places, leading Monaco for 20 games before signing as Montreal boss. He also spent time working as an assistant under Roberto Martinez with Belgium - including at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

He's yet to claim silverware on the touchline, but picked up two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy and a World Cup win, alongside a host of others, during his time as a player.