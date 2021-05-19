Arsenal leave it late at Crystal Palace to spoil Roy Hodgson's Selhurst Park farewell

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal scores and celebrates 1-2 - Andy Hooper

For 89 minutes the final home game of Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace career, and perhaps the final home game of his entire managerial career, had unfolded like so many other matches he has overseen in this corner of south London. A raucous atmosphere, a spirited defensive effort, a fine goal from a set piece: this was Hodgson’s Palace encapsulated over the course of one evening.

The 73-year-old has been in this game long enough, though, to know that football is rarely a game of fairytales. A late winner in the setting sun would have made for a thrilling farewell to Selhurst Park for the former England manager, yet the footballing gods had other ideas. Instead, it was Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who struck in the final moments. Not once, but twice.

Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe’s goals were not what Hodgson or his players deserved. For much of the second half they had rattled Arsenal, threatening in behind and causing no end of problems from set pieces. But this can be a cruel game and Palace’s defence was simply too slow to react when Martinelli pounced from close range in the final moments of normal time.

To think, the home side had done so well to battle back. Christian Benteke had pulled them level, cancelling out Pepe’s opener, and they might have taken all three points if Bernd Leno had not been so alert in the visiting goal.

An evening that started with a guard of honour for Hodgson, and chants from the returning supporters that he is “one of their own”, therefore ended in joy for his opposite number. Arteta punched the air at the death, knowing that Arsenal could still qualify for European football at the end of this turbulent season.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is applauded before the Premier League match at Selhurst Park - PA

The presence of supporters added a welcome edge to the atmosphere, with the Palace fans immediately on the hunt for a pantomime villain. Up stepped Kieran Tierney, a Celtic lad who has dealt with his fair share of angry opposition supporters over the years, to wind up the Palace faithful by trying to engineer an early penalty.

Roared on by the crowd, who made a considerable noise despite their limited number, the tackles were soon flying in. Jeffrey Schlupp was perhaps fortunate to avoid a straight red card for a lunge on Calum Chambers, while the same can also be said for Benteke after he jabbed an elbow towards the throat of Mohamed Elneny.

In open play it was the sort of match that most would have expected. Having got this far with his trusted methods, Hodgson was hardly going to change them now. Palace sat deep and held their shape, challenging Arsenal to break them down.

HUGE GOAL FOR ARSENAL!! 😲



Gabriel Martinelli scores in the dying minutes for Arsenal, they're still in the hunt for European football! 👀 pic.twitter.com/AN7zmaHKC1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2021

It was always going to require a slick move from Arsenal and that is what they finally produced towards the end of the first half. Bukayo Saka and Tierney combined on the wing, ripping open the right side of Palace defence, before Tierney crossed for Pepe at the back post.

Palace were never going to go down without a fight, though, especially not on Hodgson’s special occasion. Their most likely source of goals was from crosses, and Benteke duly delivered as he powered home Andros Townsend’s left-wing delivery. Where were the defenders? Who was marking Palace’s biggest aerial threat?

The goal took Benteke to 10 goals for the season, a commendable return for a player who is often derided. This is the first time he has reached that mark since 2017 and, when he plays like this, he looks to be a genuinely dangerous Premier League striker again.

From there, Palace pushed. Wilfried Zaha was denied by Chambers, while Leno stayed on his toes in goal. Suddenly, Arsenal pounced. Martin Odegaard crossed to the back post, where Martinelli prodded the finish into the corner. There was still time for Pepe to dance in from the left, past the tiring Palace legs, and score a third.