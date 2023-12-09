Arsenal learn two valuable title race lessons in Aston Villa defeat

(Getty Images)

Arsenal's season has been full of late goals but, no matter what the added time was here at Villa Park, it never felt like Mikel Arteta’s side were going to find the net.

Two disallowed goals, a host of missed chances and a waved penalty shout told the story of a match where Arsenal banged on the door, but it never opened.

The frustration for Mikel Arteta was clear to see. Sat in the stands he cut a glum figure as time ticked away and, seconds before the final whistle went, he swiftly headed for the dressing room.

Arsenal may feel grievances about some of the officiating, but they were also guilty of missing several big chances as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat that means they are second in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta was serving a touchline ban (PA)

Liverpool had leapfrogged them earlier on Saturday with a late rally against Crystal Palace, but there was none of that here.

Instead, Arteta could only watch from the stands at Villa Park as he served his touchline ban for a third yellow card of the season against Luton on Tuesday.

The hosts, in stark contrast, were jubilant at the full-time whistle as they rounded off a week where they beat both Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa are now just two points off leaders Liverpool and perhaps Pep Guardiola was right that they are title contenders.

Arsenal certainly are but they need to be much more clinical and ruthless than this.

Villa started like a train, the adrenaline from Wednesday’s win over City still clearly running through their vains, but Arsenal grew into the match.

John McGinn celebrates scoring (Action Images via Reuters)

They steadied the ship and, by the half-hour mark, Arteta’s side had begun to cope with Villa’s pressing to find their passing rhythm

The chances duly followed. Gabriel Martinelli got in behind, but his dinked effort was cleared off the line. Gabriel Jesus spun and had a good shot saved by Emi Martinez. A flowing move ended with the ball at Martin Odegaard’s feet, but his effort was easily saved.

It felt certain there would be more opportunities for Arsenal after the break, especially as Villa began to tire.

Emery had named the same side who beat City in midweek and the effects were taking their toil.

The host’s high line was playing into Arsenal’s hands too, and time and time again the Gunners were able to get in behind.

Martin Odegaard was one of a number of below-par performances (Getty Images)

They could not make the most of it, though, and Odegaard squandered a great chance when the ball was cut back to him by Kai Havertz. The Norwegian picked up the ball on the penalty spot and the goal looked gaping, but he dragged it wide.

Luck did not feel on Arsenal’s side and when Martinez dropped a corner onto Ollie Watkins, it hit the post and spared his blushes.

Before that, Arteta’s side had a shout for a penalty waved away as Douglas Luiz appeared to catch Jesus in the box.

When the Gunners did finally have the ball in the net, both were ruled out. Saka was correctly deemed offside after rounding Martinez, but Arsenal were aggrieved when Havertz bundled the ball home late on.

Referee Jarred Gillett, however, had spotted a handball and with that, Arsenal’s last hope of snatching something faded away.