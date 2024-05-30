Arsenal leads race for Hajduk Split’s midfield maestro Pukstas

Arsenal has reportedly reignited their interest in the young American midfielder, Rokas Pukstas, following his impressive performances at Croatian side Hajduk Split.

The Gunners first started scouting Pukstas in December and are now among a trio of Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Rokas Pukstas via Twitter

Pukstas, a 19-year-old Oklahoma native, first caught Arsenal‘s eye in December last year when scouts attended a Hajduk Split game where the midfielder impressed in a 3-0 victory. His performances in the UEFA Youth League, including a goal in the semi-final victory against AC Milan, further highlighted his potential.

The Gunners are among a trio of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and West Ham, monitoring the all-action midfielder. European clubs, particularly from Germany, have also taken note of his dynamic style and goal-scoring ability.

Pukstas‘ football journey has been unique, starting at Sporting Kansas City’s academy, followed by trials at Manchester United and time spent at Barcelona’s academy in the USA. He found his footing at Hajduk Split in 2020 and has since become a first-team regular, playing an integral role in their Croatia Cup triumph last year and scoring seven in 31 games.

Despite recently signing a contract extension with Hajduk Split until 2027, the club’s current situation may lead to a potential transfer. The appointment of former player Nikola Kalinić as sports director has caused internal friction, making a summer move for Pukstas increasingly likely.