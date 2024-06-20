Arsenal Are Leading The Race To Land This Everton Midfielder: Good Option For Arteta?

In a recent report, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Arsenal are leading the race to land Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. It has been stated that the Gunners are in pole position to secure the services of the Belgian international this summer.

Onana enjoyed a decent campaign at the Merseyside club as he managed to put in a string of influential displays at the heart of their midfield. The Belgian midfield ace participated in 37 matches for the Toffees last season, netting three goals and earning one assist on all fronts.

The 22-year-old managed to prove his worth at the centre of the park by averaging 2.4 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 1.0 clearances, 1.0 shots and 0.6 key passes per game in the Premier League. He has even been tidy when distributing possession from midfield after completing 84.9% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

Onana is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2027. Therefore, the Gunners would have to launch a big offer if they are serious about recruiting him this off-season.

Is Onana A Good Option For Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta?

Onana is a solid tackler of the ball and can time his challenges well to earn the ball back for his team in the middle of the park. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and can strike the ball with power from long range.

The Belgian international can even engineer some inviting chances for others around him in the opposition half. He is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also operate as a box-to-box midfielder if told to do so.

We can expect Onana to add more bite and steel to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s midfield department. He is good enough to fight for a regular first-team spot at the Emirates Stadium next season.

At 22, the Dakar-born talent has the potential to be a world-class player in his position someday. Therefore, he would be an excellent option for the Gunners to pursue before the end of this transfer window. Onana already knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to settle into life at the North London club if Arteta can devise a way to snap him up this summer.