Arsenal lead race to sign Chelsea youngster Ryan McAidoo

Premier League giants Arsenal are leading the race to land Chelsea youth player Ryan McAidoo this summer.

According to an update by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have presented the best project proposal so far to McAidoo for his growth and game time as he looks content to make the trip across town from Chelsea.

The 2008-born midfielder is one of the rising talents in English football and has played for the England U16 and U17 teams this season. McAidoo has been featured for The Blues in their U18 department but has yet to make his Premier League debut. However, the top flight seems like a long shot for the 15-year-old now but he has the potential to make a mark there.

The youngster is expected to make a call on his future soon and The Gunners’ proposal remains on the table, which he is likely to accept as chances are less for other clubs to match the terms.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | Get Football