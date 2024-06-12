Arsenal lead race to sign Chelsea talent

Arsenal have made an offer and are leading the race to sign Chelsea youngster Ryan McAidoo, according to a report.

Ryan McAidoo playing for the Chelsea u18s (Photo via McAidoo on Instagram)

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have made a proposal and are leading the race to sign Ryan McAidoo, who is expected to leave Chelsea this summer.

Romano writes that the best project proposal so far has come from Arsenal, though there’s no suggestion from the journalist that it’s a done deal just yet.

Ryan McAidoo playing for the England u17s (Photo via McAidoo on Instagram)

Despite his age, just 15 years old, McAidoo has already represented England at u17 level, playing in u17 Euro qualifiers in March of this year.

Funnily enough, in both of his appearances for the team, McAidoo was replacing Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri as a substitute.

McAidoo also played multiple times for the Chelsea u18s in 2023/24, including a couple of u18 Premier League starts in March.

The young forward is clearly highly rated by club and country, enough to earn him opportunities above his age group. But it seems he sees a better opportunity for himself now at Arsenal.

Ryan McAidoo playing for the Chelsea u18s (Photo via McAidoo on Instagram)

The Athletic’s David Ornstein had reported last month that there will be a focus on the youth academy for Arsenal this summer, and it seems this could be the first example of such a move.