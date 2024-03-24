Arsenal get Kyle Walker injury update ahead of title showdown at Manchester City

Kyle Walker is hopeful the injury he suffered against Brazil is “nothing too serious” ahead of Manchester City’s title showdown with Arsenal.

Walker was forced off in the first half as England lost 1-0 to Brazil at Wembley on Saturday night.

His injury was a major concern for City, who face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a huge clash next Sunday.

But Walker appeared to be walking without too much pain as he left Wembley and the right-back, who was captaining England in the absence of Harry Kane, will hope to be fit to face Arsenal.

“Frustrating to come off injured in last night's game especially when captaining the side,” wrote Walker on Instagram.

“A truly great honour. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and I’m back ASAP.”

England play Belgium on Tuesday and Southgate said after the Brazil game that Walker would be assessed “over the next 24 and 36 hours”.

“He’s not had many injuries, so he himself isn’t sure whether it’s just tightness,” said Southgate.

“I suspect if he’s feeling it, it’s a little bit more than that but we’ll know a bit more over the next 24 and 36 hours.”