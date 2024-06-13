Arsenal Are Keeping A Keen Eye On This Gifted Winger: Good Option For Arteta?

In a recent report, O Jogo stated that Arsenal are keeping a keen eye on Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards. It has been stated that the Gunners are showing interest in recruiting the English wide player but could face competition in the form of Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of him this summer.

Edwards enjoyed a decent campaign at the Portuguese club as he managed to put in a string of impressive displays on the right side of their attack. The English wing wizard found the back of the net six times and picked up nine assists in 44 matches for Sporting last season across all fronts.

The 25-year-old was a good performer in the final third based on his average of 1.3 shots, 1.8 key passes, 0.9 crosses and 1.2 dribbles per 90 minutes in Liga Portugal. He has even been accurate when distributing possession in the opponent’s half after making 80.5% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Portuguese club will run out in the summer of 2026 which could make it difficult for the Gunners to get a deal done for him on the cheap later this year.

Sporting Lisbon’s English forward #10 Marcus Edwards (L) fights for the ball with Casa Pia’s Portuguese defender #05 Leonardo Lelo during the Portuguese League football match between Sporting CP and Casa Pia at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, on January 29, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Edwards A Good Option For Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta?

Edwards is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet and can create some inviting chances for his teammates on the offensive end of the field. He can shoot the ball with venom from long range and deserves credit for adding a handful of goals and assists to his game last season.

The English talent mainly operates as a right-winger but can also play as a left-sided wide player or as a centre-forward if told to do so. However, he might need some time to adapt to the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football.

Edwards would bring more firepower to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta‘s attack. He has what it takes to help the Gunners compete across all competitions in the coming years. At 25, Edwards’ best years are ahead of him which makes him a great choice for the North London club to consider this summer.