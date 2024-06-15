Arsenal Are Keen On Re-Signing This Juventus Custodian: Should Arteta Bring Him Back?

In a recent report, Tutto Juve mentioned that Arsenal are keen on re-signing Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny this summer. It has been revealed that the Gunners could face competition from other clubs from Saudi Arabia in the race to land the Polish keeper later this year.

Szczęsny enjoyed a solid campaign at the Allianz Stadium as he managed to put in a series of impressive displays for them in Serie A. The Polish goalie made 35 appearances for the Turin outfit last season, conceding 30 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets across all fronts.

The 34-year-old did well to average 0.6 clearances and 5.8 long balls per 90 minutes in Serie A football. However, he has been a bit untidy when distributing the ball from the back after completing just 74.7% of his attempted passes in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will run out at the end of next season. Thus, the Gunners could potentially re-sign him on a cut-price deal this summer.

Should Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Bring Szczesny Back To England?

Szczesny is a solid handler of the ball and can use his quick reflexes to make a few important saves at the back. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when required and has got a wealth of experience at the highest level.

The Poland international already knows Arsenal well from his previous spell with them and won’t take much time to settle into life in the Premier League if the Gunners can find a way to bring him back this summer.

Szczesny would undeniably enhance the quality of Mikel Arteta’s goalkeeping department. He has what it takes to rival David Raya for a regular first-team spot at the Emirates Stadium next season.

At 34, Szczesny has still got a few good years left in him to play at his best. Hence, he would be a decent signing for the North London giants in the short term. He is good enough to help the Gunners challenge across all competitions in the coming years. Therefore, Arteta should try everything in his power to snap Szczesny up before the end of this summer transfer period.