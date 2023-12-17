Arsenal: Kai Havertz now playing a key role after finally finding his feet

When Kai Havertz finally got back to the dressing room after his winning goal for Arsenal at Brentford last month, he was hit by a wave of noise.

The German had been doing post-match interviews, with broadcasters unsurprisingly wanting to hear from the man of the moment.

Once inside the dressing room, Havertz was mobbed by his team-mates and Shakira's Waka Waka was being played at full volume.

Silencing the doubters: Havertz is growing into his new role at Arsenal now (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The official song of the 2010 World Cup has become a regular chant on the terraces, with Arsenal fans changing the chorus to "£60million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again".

That 89th-minute winner at Brentford feels like a turning point for Havertz. The 24-year-old midfielder has scored three goals in his past six games and heads into Sunday's match against Brighton full of confidence.

The clash at Emirates Stadium is a huge one for Arsenal, who trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by one point and play them at Anfield next week.

It has taken time for Havertz to settle following his summer move from Chelsea, but he is now finding his feet and showing the potential Mikel Arteta saw in him. He is impressing on the left of a midfield three, assuming the role in which Granit Xhaka excelled last season. Havertz was never viewed by Arsenal as a direct replacement for Xhaka because of their different styles: the Swiss has superior numbers in passes and touches but, when it comes to duels and shots, Havertz comes out on top.

Havertz has added height and physicality in midfield, both of which Arsenal lacked last season, and his underlying data shows he is a goal threat, too. It has often been debated what his best role is, and part of the reason the Gunners signed him was his versatility. He is the only Arsenal player to feature in every game this season.

He has been eager to make an impact off the pitch, too. For every home game this season he has given two tickets to someone from the local community, with Arsenal's foundation helping him find the recipient. Small gestures like that have gone a long way and are evidence of Havertz's softer side, but on the pitch he has got his fire back.

In last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, he was in the thick of the action near the end, when he had a goal ruled out for offside and squared up to opposition players. It was a side to Havertz that had not been seen until then, but one that emphasised how he is ready to fight for the cause, and suggested he is growing into his role.