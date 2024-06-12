Arsenal have just made contact to sign ‘world-class’ striker after Sesko snub – report

Arsenal have been in contact with the representative of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Italian publication Il Roma.

The Gunners recently missed out on the signature of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after he decided to continue with the Bundesliga outfit.

Arsenal now need to look at alternative options and Il Roma (via TuttoNapoli) report that Osimhen’s agent has been in contact with the club.

Osimhen waits for the Premier League and the Gunners seem the only option for him with the door to Chelsea having already been closed.

If there is no proposal from the Gunners, it seems certain that the Nigerian star will be delivered an offer from Al-Hilal or Al-Ahly in Saudi.

Arsenal should not pay over the odds for Osimhen

Osimhen is regarded as one of the best strikers in the Italian top-flight, but Napoli’s valuation could hamper Arsenal’s prospects of signing him.

Napoli are currently holding out for the £110 million release clause in his contract and the Gunners are quite clear that they don’t want to pay the figure.

In our view, the decision is justified, considering Osimhen’s injury record over the years.

The 25-year-old netted 17 goals for Napoli last term, but he also missed 10 games with multiple injuries.

The former Lille man also missed international duty this month with a fresh injury blow.

He would be a risky acquisition for such a huge outlay. For the price mentioned, Arsenal would want someone who can stay injury-free throughout the season.

Osimhen can be world-class on his day as described by Jose Mourinho, but the Gunners should avoid signing him unless Napoli lower their price to £70-80m.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com