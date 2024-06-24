Arsenal jump in to snatch Barcelona midfield target – report

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

For FC Barcelona to take a real step forward when it comes to the plans, things must happen quickly. La Blaugrana have specific players in mind for specific positions, but their priority targets are now compromised. While this is mainly due to the financial inability of Barcelona, there are other factors too.

In recent weeks, Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad has emerged as a real option for Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder would be a name that Barça really appreciates, and a lot of links connecting him to the Blaugrana club have emerged as the Catalan club continues to look for reinforcements.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, it appears that Merino may get poached before they even get a fair chance to try themselves. According to SPORT, English Premier League outfit Arsenal and their coach, Mikel Arteta, have already made advances to secure Merino’s transfer for next season.

Unlike Barcelona, Arteta and Arsenal have the luxury of being able to depend on their finances. With just one year left on the player’s contract, he is in a position that would be quite affordable for other clubs to make use of if they intend to purchase him. Arsenal happen to be such a club, and their proposal sounds good to the player as well.

In fact, SPORT has stated that the player was even contacted directly by Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal coach, and former Barcelona player, has already told the player what plans he has in store for him and believes that he would be a great fit for the Gunners.

Merino himself seems to be on board with the idea. Having spent time in the English Leagues before while playing for Newcastle United, he has the experience to adapt quickly. Moreover, he would not have to wait with Arsenal as he would have to with FC Barcelona.