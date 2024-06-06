Arsenal Joins Pursuit of PSG Target as Everton Considers Sale to Meet Financial Regulations

Everton’s Amadou Onana might be changing clubs this summer. The Toffees will likely have to consider any offers for him before June 30th to ensure they comply with Profit and Sustainability (P&S) regulations.

The Belgian standout played in 37 matches last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist for Everton. According to a recent report from Football Insider, Bayern Munich and PSG are interested in signing Onana.

PSG might bolster its midfield this summer, and as the transfer window opens, various rumors will surface. Onana has experience playing in Ligue 1, having spent time at LOSC Lille before joining Everton in 2022.

Nonetheless, the capital club would face competition should they pursue this player. Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have asked Everton about Onana’s availability.

While there haven’t been any formal discussions between the clubs yet, he’s definitely on their radar as a potential target.

🚨 Arsenal have enquired over the availability of Amadou Onana to Everton. Concrete talks between the clubs haven't taken place yet but he is one of their targets. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/KYRpv5eyRb — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2024

Towards the end of the season, Onana found himself not always starting in Sean Dyche’s lineup. The club is considering him as a potential player to let go to secure the stay of other key figures at Goodison Park this summer.