Arsenal join Chelsea at top of WSL after impressive win in front of record crowd

Arsenal moved level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-1 rout of the champions in front of a league-record crowd of 59,042 at the Emirates Stadium.

Alessia Russo scored twice with Amanda Ilestedt also on the scoresheet after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had cancelled out Beth Mead’s opener.

Mead capped a swift counter-attack eight minutes in, but Chelsea needed only five minutes to level through Rytting Kaneryd who beat Manuela Zinsberger at her near post with a shot from distance.

Gets better every time you watch it 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/gtnUU3bYtl — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 10, 2023

The game was all but decided with two goals in three minutes before half-time. Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger came off her line but got nowhere near Steph Catley’s corner as Ilestedt headed into the empty net for her first WSL goal, and Russo then finished off another counter-attack.

The fourth came in the 72nd minute. Berger came out to challenge Russo and, although Jess Carter won the ball and knocked it away from the Arsenal forward, the referee signalled a penalty as Russo tumbled over Berger, who shook her head in disbelief before being beaten from the spot.

The result puts Arsenal on 22 points, second to Chelsea on goal difference, with Manchester City three points back in third.

A point apiece at Prenton Park. #LIVBRC pic.twitter.com/WZIVOgAVnP — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 10, 2023

Liverpool came from behind to draw 1-1 at against strugglers Bristol City at Prenton Park.

The Robins, who had lost two of their last three WSL games, went ahead early in the second half through Amalie Thestrup’s close-range effort.

Liverpool were back on level terms when Sophie Roman Haug headed home in the 57th minute.

Brighton fought back to draw 2-2 against Leicester with a late double from Elisabeth Terland.

Lena Petermann had fired the Foxes in front at the end of the first half, with Jutta Rantala doubling the visitors’ lead soon after the restart.

The Seagulls, though, produced a late rally as Terland struck twice in the final eight minutes.

West Ham dropped to the foot of the table after losing 1-0 at home to Everton.

Substitute Karen Holmgaard made the breakthrough just after the hour, heading in a cross from her twin sister Sara.