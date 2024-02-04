Arsenal: Jamie Carragher tells celebrating Martin Odegaard to 'get down the tunnel' after beating Liverpool

Martin Odegaard celebrates with a club photographer (Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher fumed at the Emirates Stadium as he watched Arsenal players celebrate beating Liverpool, with Martin Odegaard's post-match camera antics particularly irksome.

The Reds legend was part of the Sky Sports punditry team on Sunday as the Gunners closed the gap on Liverpool to just two points with a 3-1 win.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made two costly errors, with the score at 1-1, to gift Gabriel Martinelli one goal and then should have denied Leandro Trossard in injury time.

The win sparked wild celebrations at the Emirates, perhaps none more so than from Mikel Arteta who ran manically down the touchline when Trossard scored.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard after the full-time whistle chose to celebrate with a club photographer on the pitch in front of fans, and Carragher suggested the players were over-egging the result.

And Carragher was not having the extended celebrations.

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points," he grumbled across the television images. "You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel.

"I'm seriously, honestly."