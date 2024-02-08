Arsenal: Jakub Kiwior a summer Serie A target as Gunners plot Jorrel Hato swoop

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is set to be a target for Italian clubs including AC Milan this summer.

Milan were among several Serie A sides to express an interest in Kiwior in January but Arsenal made it clear the defender was not for sale.

The Gunners have been hit hard by injuries in defence recently and did not want to leave themselves short for the second half of the season.

Kiwior has started to feature more regularly and came on at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Milan and other Italian teams are expected to revive their interest in Kiwior in the summer to see if Arsenal could be tempted into selling or loaning the Poland international.

Jakub Kiwior is set to be a target for Serie A clubs this summer (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sevilla looked at Kiwior last summer. It remains to be seen if the Spanish club will renew their interest in him.

Arsenal are themselves looking at possible defensive reinforcements and are interested in Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato, who like Kiwior can operate at left-back and centre-back.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia a year ago in a deal that could eventually be worth £21million. He signed a contract until 2027, with the option for a further 12 months, and is settled in London.

His English has improved and he offers versatility because he can play at left-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder.

“It’s true it was a challenge for me at the start, but I wanted to take that challenge because I want to play for a big club like this,” Kiwior said in December. “I’m very happy here.”