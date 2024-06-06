Arsenal international impresses but likely to be dropped for Euros

Arsenal international impresses but likely to be dropped for Euros

David Raya started and kept a clean sheet for Spain in their first game of the international break, but it’s still unlikely he’ll start at Euro 2024.

MADRID, SPAIN: David Raya in action during a Spain training session at Ciudad del Futbol de Las Rozas on June 01, 2024. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has had a strong season, keeping 20 clean sheets in 41 games for the Gunners as they maintained the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Yet Raya has often struggled for international minutes with Spain, only making the starting lineup for three of their last 25 games before the current international break.

As a result, it was a welcome change to see Raya in the lineup on Wednesday. The goalkeeper made a couple of saves and completed 94% of his passes as Spain ran out 5-0 winners over Andorra.

MADRID, SPAIN: Alex Remiro, David Raya and Unai Simon take part in a Spain training session at Ciudad del Futbol de Las Rozas on June 01, 2024. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s almost starting to look like Unai Simon’s starting spot might be under threat, with Raya now having started three of Spain’s last five games. But Simon still seems to make the lineup when it counts.

The Athletic Club goalkeeper played Spain’s previous game against Brazil, he played five of Spain’s six Euro qualifiers in 2023/24, and he’ll likely get the game against Northern Ireland this weekend.

By contrast, Raya is getting games against Andorra, Cyprus, and a 45-minute appearance against Colombia.

LONDON, ENGLAND: David Raya of Spain applauds the fans during his warm up prior to the international friendly match between Spain and Colombia at London Stadium on March 22, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

For the time being, Simon still seems to be first choice, and he’s coming off the back of a strong season of his own.

The 26-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in 36 games for Athletic Club this season, an almost identical ratio to Raya. Then he has international experience on his side, with 39 Spain caps to Raya’s five.

Raya can at least feel content that he’s done everything he can to make his case ahead of the Euros. Still, it would be a surprise to see him in the lineup when Spain face Croatia on June 15th.