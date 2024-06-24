Arsenal international avoids injury but set to be benched

Gabriel Martinelli has avoided injury after a recent scare, but he’s set to begin his Copa America campaign on the bench for Brazil.

Gabriel Martinelli suffers a knock in training with Brazil (Image via Litoral News on YouTube)

Gabriel Martinelli had an injury scare last week in training, with a heavy challenge leaving him needing attention from the physios, but James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that he’s fit ahead of Brazil’s opening game at Copa America.

All the same, McNicholas adds that Martinelli is expected to be named on the bench for the national team, with manager Dorival Junior having a lot of options in forward areas.

Martinelli is reportedly making a good impression as a rotation option or an impact substitute, he’s just not expected to break into the Brazil starting lineup at this stage.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil controls the ball against Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The Arsenal winger’s injury scare began with a challenge by Eder Militao, forcing Martinelli to land awkwardly and leaving him clutching at his ankle.

The 23-year-old received medical attention on the pitch, before limping from the field and receiving further treatment on the sidelines.

Subsequent reports suggested that the team doctor ultimately concluded that the knock was nothing serious, just a scare in the moment. Martinelli managed to rejoin training later in the session.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA: Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil battles for possession with Jhon Lucumi of Colombia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Brazil at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Brazil are set to kick off their participation at the tournament against Costa Rica on Monday night (Tuesday at 02:00 UK time).

They’ll then face Paraguay on Friday night and Colombia on Tuesday to complete the group stage.