Arsenal ‘interested’ in signing England midfielder from Barcelona

Arsenal have expressed initial interest in signing Keira Walsh from Barcelona, reports claim, who has one year left of her contract.

The 27-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Manchester City in 2022 in a then-world record deal worth more than £400,000.

News of Arsenal's interest comes courtesy of The Athletic, who report that Barcelona would demand a significant transfer fee to consider parting ways with England's Euro 2022-winning midfielder.

Arsenal have looked to strengthen Jonas Eidevall's squad with established internationals over the past couple of years, most notably signing England striker Alessia Russo from WSL rivals Manchester United.

Walsh moving to north London would represent somewhat of a coup for Arsenal, who already have a strong midfield lineup that boasts the likes of Lia Walti, Kim Little and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

The Gunners recently lost Victoria Pelova to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, though it's understood that Arsenal's interest in Walsh was established before the Netherlands international was hurt on international duty.

Walsh was instrumental in helping Barcelona achieve a remarkable quadruple last season, which culminated in a 2-0 win over Lyon in the Women's Champions League final. Barca also won the Liga F title, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de Espana Femenina.

That haul of trophies built on a hugely encouraging first season in Spain for Walsh, who picked up three trophies and was praised for ability to dictate play from a deep-lying playmaker role.

Walsh has been an essential part of England's squad since making her senior debut in 2017, and was named player of the match during the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 final victory over Germany.

Barcelona have already announced the departures of Mariona Caldentey and Sandra Panos, after their contracts came to an end following the 2023/24 campaign, while Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala has also confirmed she will be moving to Bay FC in February.

Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon and Marta Torrerjon have signed new contracts to remain at Barcelona.