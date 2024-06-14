Arsenal are interested in Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo is also a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side faced massive problems in their defence all year as they conceded a whopping 85 goals in all competitions and this needs to be rectified if they are to get close to matching their goals in the Premier League and Europe in the coming season.

The departure of Raphael Varane has also made the need for the signing of another centre back or two significantly more pressing and the club have been most frequently linked to Jarrad Branthwaite. In addition, it was reported last night that United had agreed personal terms with the England international.

However, according to reports, Everton will not yield on their colossal asking price of over £70 million, so this could result in the Red Devils looking elsewhere.

Jean-Clair Todibo was heavily linked to the club last summer and is also said to be a major target this time around. His cheaper price tag and INEOS also owning his current club OGC Nice, theoretically should make the deal a much simpler one than for Branthwaite.

However, SPORT claim that United’s pursuit of the Frenchman could be about to be that more difficult.

The Catalan outlet reports, “Barça needs extraordinary income to be able to go to the summer market under the 1:1 rule” and the sale of former player Todibo would significantly help, where they would be entitled to £10 million of a potential £50 million the defender would be sold for.

“Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is looking for a top-level addition to reinforce his defensive line. And one of the names that the Gunner sporting director, Edú, has on his agenda is Nice centre-back Jean Claire Todibo.”

“Now, with the summer market at the door, Todibo is once again on the front line, awakening the interest of an Arsenal that aspires to end Manchester City’s hegemony in the English League.”

“The progression experienced by Todibo had aroused the interest of the Premier League, especially Manchester United, which has tried to recruit him in the last two transfer windows.”

Arsenal’s potential interest in the player could certainly become a problem as they are a club very much on the up and can offer the tempting carrot of Champions League football.

Todibo has been described as “an impressive centre-back who possesses the ability to dominate opposition centre-forwards and defend the attacking situations expertly”.

The Frenchman would certainly be a shrewd signing and United will probably need INEOS to pull a few strings to fend off the Gunners’ interest should it turn more concrete.





