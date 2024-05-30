Arsenal interested in Feyenoord left-back who had interest from Chelsea

The Telegraph are reporting that Arsenal are interested in signing Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman this summer. Hartman, who also has had interest from fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the past, is currently injured. He did manage 38 appearances for the side this season and is expected to return around January 2025.

Hartman was part of the Feyenoord squad that won the Eredivisie during the 2022/2023 season. The defender made 23 appearances in the league, grabbing two goals and providing four assists. This was a real breakout season for the now 22-year-old who had come through the clubs academy. This last year Feyenoord were unable to defend their title but still managed to finish second. Hartman did provide seven assists but did not find the net. Hartman has also been capped at full international level by the Netherlands.

The defenders contract runs out in the summer of 2026 and he is currently valued at €23m by Transfermarkt.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson