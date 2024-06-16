Arsenal interested in bringing England star back to the WSL

Arsenal are interested in a deal to bring England midfielder Kiera Walsh back to the Women’s Super League.

Walsh has had huge success since signing for Barcelona from Manchester City in a then world-record deal worth £400,000 in 2022, establishing herself as a central figure in Europe’s best club side.

The 27-year-old won a Liga F, Supercopa de España Femenina and UEFA Women’s Champions League treble in her debut campaign with the Catalans, before securing a quadruple in 2023-24 – adding the Copa de la Reina in addition to defending their trio of titles.

Walsh has just a year left on her Barcelona contract and The Athletic are reporting that Arsenal are interested in a deal, though it remains to be seen whether the Gunners could meet what is expected to be a significant asking price from the Spanish side.

Despite her success at Barcelona, Walsh could be open to a return to the WSL to be closer to family ties. A deal would represent a statement signing for Arsenal in successive summers after the capture of Alessia Russo from Manchester United a year ago.

The north Londoners finished third in the WSL last season, five points behind champions Chelsea, and want Walsh to reinforce their midfield. The Blackburn Rovers academy graduate has won 75 caps for England and featured as part of the Lioness team that won the European Championship in 2022 and reached the Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

Read – England’s awful record in their opening European Championship fixture

See more – Five England talking points ahead of Serbia clash

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok