Arsenal are interested in £47m star with 19 assists, Arteta prefers to sign him – The Athletic

Arsenal and Chelsea currently have Nico Williams on their summer wishlist, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old is one of the best wingers in La Liga. He had a superb 2023/24 campaign with Athletic Bilbao, scoring eight goals and providing 19 assists from 37 appearances.

The Spaniard has carried over his form to the European Championship. He was largely responsible for Italy’s own goal and was unlucky to hit the wood work with a sublime shot.

It is now reported that Arsenal as well as Chelsea have Williams on their wishlist.

Furthermore, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sees him as one of his preferred options if the club decide to go for a wide player during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Williams would be a statement signing for Arsenal

Williams predominantly played from the left wing for Athletic last season. He made 85 percent of his appearances from the role with 26 goal contributions.

However, the youngster is also comfortable operating from the other flank. In 2022/23, Williams registered seven goals and six assists from the right wing.

In our view, Williams would be a statement signing for the Gunners due to his immense potential.

The Spaniard averaged almost three take-ons per game last term. He also worked hard defensively with an average of 4.2 recoveries and 5.2 duels won on average.

Arteta could see him as a potential deputy for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Williams could also get the opportunity to push for a starting berth in the Premier League ahead of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

He currently has a release clause worth £47 million which should be affordable. His wages are already at £169,000 per week but Arsenal could convince him with £200,000 weekly.

The big question remains whether Williams would be prepared to accept a reduced role with the Gunners, having been an undisputed starter for his boyhood club.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com, Sofascore.com & Capology.com