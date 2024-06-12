Arsenal interested in €25 million-rated Real Madrid breakout star – report

Carlo Ancelotti took a massive risk when he started Thibaut Courtois in goal in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Although the move paid off, Ancelotti’s decision may have some repercussions this summer heading into the summer transfer window.

Indeed, recent reports indicate Andriy Lunin, who was expecting a start in the UCL final, is now considering a move away from Santiago Bernabeu as he is concerned about his role in the team.

Lunin does have a renewal offer on the table, which could seal his future at Santiago Bernabeu until 2029. But the goalkeeper is not so sure about renewing anymore, knowing Real Madrid will always view Courtois as the number one choice.

Keeping that in mind, the Ukrainian star has had no shortage of potential suitors either, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among the clubs interested in his services.

Arsenal interested in Lunin

According to COPE (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Arsenal, too, appear keen on signing Lunin’s services in the coming summer.

Will Lunin stay at Real Madrid this summer? (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The Premier League giants are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and Lunin has emerged as an ideal candidate thanks to his stellar season with Real Madrid.

Lunin’s remarkable performances throughout the campaign helped Real Madrid secure the double, even with star goalkeeper Courtois missing almost the entirety of the campaign due to a long-term injury.

As per the report, Arsenal are following Lunin very closely and are expected to pounce on any opportunity to sign the Ukrainian international.

In addition to his desire to leave, Lunin’s relationship with Ancelotti has also been affected greatly and everything suggests he could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming summer.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication