Arsenal injury update: Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber latest news, return dates

Arsenal suffered a worrying new injury blow in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Club captain Martin Odegaard was taken off during the second half, before Mikel Arteta confirmed an “issue” for his star midfielder.

The Gunners have largely stayed injury free of late but Jurrien Timber remains out.

Bayern Munich are next up in the Champions League, in a quarter-final second leg scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Here is your latest update of Arsenal injury news and return dates...

Martin Odegaard

Arteta opted to substitute Odegaard while the game was still goalless on Sunday, which was a surprise decision later explained as due to a new injury.

First described as a “little issue” in the manager’s post-match chat with Sky Sports, he later stated that Odegaard “was feeling something” and “could not continue”.

The exact nature of his injury is not yet known but the Norwegian did require treatment earlier in the second half after Diego Carlos’ overhead kick attempt connected with his ribs.

Potential return date: April 17, vs Bayern Munich

Martin Odegaard will be assessed (AP)

Jurrien Timber

Now back in training after the serious knee injury he suffered in August, Timber will not make his comeback to the Arsenal squad for a little while yet.

Arteta stated last week that he hopes the defender can play again this season but must first come through a return with the Under-23s.

“He’s done everything in training now it’s about getting him match fit, having people around him and competing in a football match which is different to training,” said the manager.

“Hopefully [he can give us] a lot. From what we’ve seen in training and the time that he was fit, he’s going to have a big, big impact in the team.”

Potential return date: Late April/May 2024