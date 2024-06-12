Advertisement

Arsenal make initial contact with agent of Victor Osimhen

Arsenal has become the latest team to be linked with a summer move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old has made it clear that he wishes to leave Napoli with the Premier League a possible destination.

The player has a release clause of €160M, which Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis will use to give his new coach, Antonio Conte, a sizeable summer war chest.

After a superb debut season in Serie A, injuries and a lack of form derailed Osimhen’s progress as Napoli failed miserably in their defence of the Serie A title.

Chelsea were reported to be keen on signing the Nigerian superstar, but recent interest from Saudi Arabia, where Osimhen is understood to have received an offer in excess of €40M a season, seems to have cooled the Stamford Bridge club’s interest.

Now Il Roma (via calcionapoli24.it) claims that last season’s Premier League runners-up have made contact with Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, to explore the possibility of a summer switch to the Emirates Stadium.

 

Steve Mitchell | GIFN