Arsenal hold talks with Osimhen’s agent amid €90m bid rumours

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen as their new primary transfer target after missing out on Benjamin Sesko.

While Arsenal reach out to Osimhen’s agent, a significant gap exists between Arsenal’s considered bid and Napoli’s valuation.

NAPLES, ITALY – MAY 11: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 11, 2024 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Arsenal has reportedly contacted the agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Roberto Calenda, regarding a potential summer move to the Emirates Stadium. This comes after the Gunners missed out on signing their primary target, Benjamin Sesko, who opted to stay at RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old Nigerian international has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Napoli this summer, with the Premier League being a favoured destination. The striker has a release clause of €130 million, which Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding be met in full.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after winning 2-0 the UEFA Champions League Group C football match Napoli vs Sporting Braga at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on December 12, 2023. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

While Chelsea had initially shown interest in Osimhen, their pursuit has reportedly cooled due to competing offers from Saudi Arabia. Arsenal, having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, views Osimhen as a potential solution to their attacking needs.

Osimhen’s agent has confirmed Arsenal contact, but Paris Saint-Germain and clubs from Saudi Arabia also remain in the mix. The striker is reportedly waiting for offers from the Premier League before making a final decision which is expected to come in July.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will formalise their interest with a concrete offer, but the initial talks indicate their serious consideration of Osimhen as a potential reinforcement for their attacking line.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Arsenal are preparing a €90 million bid for Osimhen, but this falls significantly short of Napoli’s €130 million clause.