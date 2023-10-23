Arsenal’s goalkeeper problem is hindering David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale – one will need to go

Despite starring for Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale has been dropped in favour of David Raya - PA/Nick Potts

Something rather strange is currently happening at Arsenal games. Whenever the ball goes in David Raya’s net, or the Spanish goalkeeper misplaces a pass, thousands of football supporters instantly think of another player. You can almost hear all the brains whirring, and all the same questions being asked: What would Aaron Ramsdale have done there? Would Aaron Ramsdale have let that in? Would Aaron Ramsdale have chosen that pass?

When Raya made a good save earlier this season, the cameras panned to Ramsdale on the bench. When Raya almost gave away a cheap goal against Manchester City a few weeks later, the cameras panned to Ramsdale on the bench. One imagines that, if Raya turned up to training with a new hairstyle, there would be cameramen at Ramsdale’s barbers within minutes, just to see how the Englishman might respond.

Whenever Raya does anything at all, it seems, the immediate collective reaction is to wonder what it means for Ramsdale. It certainly was for the Arsenal supporters at Stamford Bridge on Saturday: after Raya almost gifted Chelsea’s Cole Palmer a goal in the second half, the away fans sang Ramsdale’s name. Ramsdale was absent from the game due to the birth of his son but, if he was there, every eye would have turned towards him.

Is any of this normal? Not really, no. But then again it is not normal for one team to have two goalkeepers of such quality. Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, has acknowledged that himself.

A more pressing question now, especially after Arsenal’s draw with Chelsea, is whether the situation is helpful to the goalkeeper on the pitch. Raya looked nervous in the first half against Manchester City earlier this month and had a difficult time at Stamford Bridge, conceding from a looping Mykhailo Mudryk cross and then handing that chance to Palmer. Mudryk later claimed his goal was a deliberate move to expose Raya’s positioning. dfg’

It cannot be easy for Raya, who is adjusting to life at a new club while his team’s supporters are singing songs about the man he has replaced. It cannot be easy for Ramsdale, either, to be watching from the sidelines just months after signing a new long-term contract.

Ramsdale's talent is not in question but with Raya the current first choice the England man's efforts may be limited to training - Getty Images/David Price

For better or worse, this is the situation that Arteta and his coaching staff created when they made their move to sign Raya (who will eventually cost around £30 million) from Brentford in the summer. It was certainly a ruthless decision, and they clearly believe that Raya is the better goalkeeper. Why else would they have done it? As detailed by Telegraph Sport earlier this month, the statistics do back that up.

But Ramsdale’s huge popularity means that the change has come at a cost. The Arsenal fans love the 25-year-old for his personality, his sense of humour and his role in turning the club into a genuine force again. In time, they might come to love Raya just as much – but they don’t yet.

It all means that Raya is facing a level of scrutiny that is unusually intense. The “Raya versus Ramsdale” debate is one of the hottest topics in English football, and it seems to be an increasingly divisive one. Fans and pundits are picking sides. Are you Team Raya or Team Ramsdale? Explain yourself!

While everyone else is arguing amongst themselves, there is only one question that really matters for Arteta and his coaches. Is Raya so much better than Ramsdale that his inclusion is worth all the fuss? Based on their team selections in recent weeks, they must believe the answer is yes.

It will be curious, though, to see whether Ramsdale is given a chance in Tuesday’s Champions League match against Sevilla. Raya had a disappointing game against Chelsea – as did most Arsenal players, especially in the first half – and it would therefore be reasonable to think that Ramsdale might be allowed to return to the starting lineup (assuming he travels with the squad so soon after becoming a father).

In the medium to long-term, there are three obvious ways in which this situation can be defused. One is Raya being brilliant in goal, and fully establishing himself as the superior option in the eyes of the wider world. The second is Ramsdale regaining his place and relegating Raya to the role of reserve. The third is one of them, almost certainly Ramsdale, leaving the club. For now, the debate continues.

