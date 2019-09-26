Arsenal and Glasgow City ease into Champions League last 16

Kim Little scores from the spot just before half-time - Getty Images Europe

Arsenal 2 Fiorentina 0 (Arsenal win 6-0 on agg)

Vivianne Miedema was on the scoresheet once again as Arsenal eased their way into the last 16 of the Women's Champions League with a 6-0 aggregate victory over Fiorentina.

In a tight first half at Meadow Park, Arsenal striker Miedema, who scored twice in the 4-0 first leg win in Florence, passed up a glorious opportunity to add to her tally when she fired over from close range 13 minutes before the break.

However, Kim Little's 43rd-minute penalty put the home side ahead on the night and Miedema redeemed herself with 16 minutes remaining to cement a 2-0 win.

Arsenal will be joined in the next round by Glasgow City, who had to come from behind on the night to beat Chertanova 4-1 at Petershill Park.

Kristina Komissarova gave the Russians hope when she fired them ahead with just three minutes gone, but their joy was short-lived as Hayley Lauder, whose goal in Moscow secured a 1-0 first leg victory, levelled within four minutes.

Defender Rachel McLauchlan rattled the crossbar as City pressed and they were rewarded with 29 minutes gone when striker Clare Shine blasted home.

McLauchlan finally got her reward after 66 minutes when she extended the home side's lead and Lauder wrapped up a 5-1 aggregate victory from a goalmouth scramble.