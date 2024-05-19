Arsenal gets late winner against Everton but has to settle for second place in Premier League

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal did its part by earning a comeback win over Everton on the last day of the season, and yet the 20-year wait for a Premier League title goes on.

Kai Havertz scored in the 89th minute to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as Manchester City secured its fourth straight league title by beating West Ham 3-1 at home.

At least the late goal made sure the season ended with a festive atmosphere on a day when any hopes of an unlikely title win quickly disappeared.

Mikel Arteta’s team entered the day with a chance of earning the club’s first league title since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” side, but needed to both beat Everton and hope City would somehow drop points against West Ham.

But a raucous Emirates Stadium was quickly quieted when City was 2-0 up within 18 minutes in Manchester and Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free kick gave Everton the lead in the 40th in north London.

There was still a glimmer of hope when Takehiro Tomiyasu quickly equalized and West Ham pulled a goal back before the break. But by the time Havertz put Arsenal ahead from close range, City had restored its two-goal cushion to ensure there was no last-minute drama.

“We’re all a little bit disappointed at the moment,” Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told the crowd in an on-pitch interview. “We were closer than last year. But now we have to use the break to come back even stronger, even more hungry.”

It is the second year in a row that Arsenal finished in second place behind City, but there was a still a sense of progress.

Last year, the Gunners topped the standings for much of the season before a late collapse saw the Gunners finish five points behind City. This year the gap was two points as Arsenal took the title fight to the last day.

Arsenal finished on 89 points, its second highest points total ever in the Premier League — only one less than the unbeaten “Invincibles.” And the team set a club record for most wins — 28 — and goals scored — 91 — in a Premier League season.

“We’ve changed the club. I think you all believe in us now,” Odegaard said. “And to be honest, I can’t wait to come back after the break.” ___

