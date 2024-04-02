Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus ready for new attacking role in run-in after Mikel Arteta decision

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus ready for new attacking role in run-in after Mikel Arteta decision

Gabriel Jesus is willing to play out wide for Arsenal to help them get over the line in the title race.

The Brazilian has predominantly played as a No9 since joining the Gunners in 2022 but was deployed on the left wing in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Manchester City.

Jesus has faced regular criticism for his lack of goals and has this season spoken of his desire to develop into a penalty-box striker.

But he says he is happy to be used out wide if Mikel Arteta believes that is best for the team.

Gabriel Jesus playing against Manchester City on Sunday (REUTERS)

“The way I am, I try everything I can to help my team,” said Jesus. “It doesn’t matter where I play, I always try to do my best.

“I did it [against Manchester City]. I was very deep, normally I am not that deep, but I had to play as the winger.

“I think I help my team playing like this. And then also, when we there [in attack], I created some chances. I could do a little bit better, but football is like this sometimes.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League after their draw at the Etihad, two points behind leaders Liverpool and a point ahead of City in third.

The Gunners host Luton on Wednesday knowing a win will move them go top again, if only for 24 hours until Liverpool play Sheffield United on Thursday.

“This is the most beautiful part of the season, you try everything to win titles,” said Jesus.

“It’s the Premier League, it’s a tough league and anything can happen. It is only two points the difference [with Liverpool] and then we have a very good goal difference. Everything counts at the end, but there are still a lot of games.”

Arsenal had a recovery session yesterday and were due to train on Tuesday.

Arteta has a near full squad available, with Jurrien Timber the only players out as he continues to work back to full fitness following his knee injury.

But Bukayo Saka came off late on at the Etihad and his fitness is a concern.

The winger was forced to pull out of the England squad a fortnight ago due to a minor muscle injury and Arteta admitted he was unable to play 90 minutes against City.

Arsenal have a busy month ahead and Arteta will want Saka fresh for the run-in, and the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich next week.

“As you know he’s been out for a few weeks now with a little problem,” said Arteta. “He was feeling that fatigue.

“Right now he hasn’t trained. He trained just one day before the match. He made a big contribution, but 90 minutes was a lot today.”