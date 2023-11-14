Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus injury latest as Brazil team doctor provides update on striker

Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has provided an update on the fitness of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

The forward has not played for the Gunners since last month but has been called up to the latest Selecao squad, flying out to join his international team-mates on Monday.

Mikel Arteta has since questioned whether Jesus would be able to play for Brazil but Lasmar has explained that head coach Fernando Diniz is keen to have the whole squad together, with or without injury, and is upbeat over the player's fitness.

"We have been following the player's situation since he was injured," Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters. "We have maintained contact with the player, and with Arsenal.

The striker has not played for the Gunners in three weeks (REUTERS)

"We know that he has been recovering from a muscle injury to the back of his right thigh and has already started working on his physical adaptation on the field. But the fact that we bring the player is Diniz's philosophy, bringing the whole group, having all the players close."

As reported by Standard Sport on Monday, Jesus will be assessed by Brazil’s medical team upon his arrival at the camp and a decision will be made as to whether he can play.

Under FIFA rules, Brazil are entitled to call up Jesus and assess him themselves.

Speaking last night, Lasmar added: "The player has not yet arrived and I have not evaluated him, I will provide a more detailed position.

"But, as soon as he arrives, he will undergo all the evaluations and we will continue this final phase of the player's rehabilitation.

"We have not made any decisions about when he will play, but it is important to have him close."