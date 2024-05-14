Arsenal forward Havertz in German Euro 2024 squad

Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi and Arsenal's Kai Havertz (R) battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz will be part of Germany's Euro 2024 squad, the German Football Federation (DFB) has announced via the popular Calcio Berlin social media channel.

Havertz, 24, has 44 caps and national team coach Julian Nagelsmann likes his versatility up front.

He had a difficult start at Arsenal after a summer move from Chelsea, but is now in top form and in the Premier League title race with the Gunners.

Havertz is the eighth player whose name has been officially leaked since Sunday ahead of Thursday's full squad announcement for the June 14-July 14 Euros.

The DFB is releasing the names in unconventional fashion via traditional and social media to generate more excitement, and to avoid media leaks like ahead of March friendlies.

The other named players are goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah and Robin Koch, midfielders Aleksandar Pavlovic and Chris Führich, and striker Niclas Füllkrug.