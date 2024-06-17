Arsenal forward expected to start for Belgium in Euro 2024 opener against Slovakia

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Leandro Trossard is expected to start for the Belgian Red Devils in their Euro 2024 opener against Slovakia. The Arsenal forward was in the starting XI and scored in the final warm-up game against Luxembourg and is expected to keep his place over a number of other options. The 29-year-old looks set to have won the race to start up-top alongside Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku. Belgium won both of their warm-up games for Euro 2024.

Other options for Tedesco were Johan Bakayoko. Yannick Carrasco and Dodi Lukebakio. However, Trossard has had a strong season for Arsenal and gets the start out wide. In 46 games for the Gunners this season the former Genk and Brighton man has scored 17 goals and provided two assists.

Belgium begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia before facing Romania and then Ukraine. The side are expected to comfortably win their Group, but their opponents should not be underestimated.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson