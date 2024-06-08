Arsenal forward challenges England to raise their standards

Arsenal‘s Alessia Russo has called on her England teammates to maintain their high standards after securing a 2-1 win against France in a crucial Euro 2025 qualifier.

Russo, who scored the winning goal, acknowledged that the team’s performance had dipped in recent qualifiers but was pleased with the resurgence against France.

England’s forward Alessia Russo #09 (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 League A Group 3 qualifying football match between France and England at Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, on June 4, 2024. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

“We just spoke as a team that our standards have to be higher,” Russo told ITV after the match. “We probably let them slip a little bit in these past few qualifiers, but we know the talent we have, we know the potential that we have as a group, and we saw a lot more flashes of it tonight.”

Manager Sarina Wiegman echoed Russo‘s sentiments, describing the first half as “one of the best we’ve ever played.” However, she acknowledged the tough competition in Group A3, with Sweden and France proving to be formidable opponents.

SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE – JUNE 04: Alessia Russo of England in action during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifying match between France and England at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on June 04, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The victory, secured through goals from Russo and Georgia Stanway, places England level on points with Sweden in the group, with France maintaining a slim lead.

Russo emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and consistency in the remaining qualifiers. “We know that the level is higher than ever, and we know that to do anything at the Euros, to even qualify, it’s going to be harder than ever,” she said.

With their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, England will face Sweden in July in a match that could significantly impact their Euro 2025 aspirations. The team is determined to build on their recent victory and prove their capabilities in the upcoming challenges.