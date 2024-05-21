Arsenal forward Blackstenius signs new contract

Stina Blackstenius scored 18 goals across all competitions for Arsenal in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons [Getty Images]

Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 28-year-old Sweden international's previous deal with the Gunners had been set to expire this summer.

Blackstenius has scored 43 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, having joined on a free transfer in January 2022 after leaving Swedish club BK Hacken.

"In the space of two and a half years, this club has come to feel like home," she said.

"There is such a special atmosphere around this club and we are all hungry to achieve more together."

Blackstenius has been Arsenal's top scorer for the past two seasons and twice won the FA Women's League Cup.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said Blackstenius is a "top-class striker" who has a "huge part" to play in his future plans.

"Her goalscoring naturally takes a lot of the focus, but Stina’s game is so much more than that," Eidevall added.

"She’s incredibly hard working and brings so much to the team with her clever running and physicality."

Blackstenius has scored 31 goals for Sweden and was part of the team which won a silver medal at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.