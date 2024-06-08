Arsenal forward backs Real Madrid talisman for Ballon d’Or – ‘He deserves to win’

Following an exceptional season with Real Madrid, during which he won La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League titles, Vinicius Jr. has now emerged as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or.

The 23-year-old Brazilian superstar has been phenomenal for Los Blancos, coming up clutch during crucial moments throughout the campaign.

As such, Vinicius has been receiving strong endorsement for the Ballon d’Or from his teammates at Real Madrid and Brazil as well as former stars and legends.

Now, another of his teammates from the Brazi squad, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, has come out and praised Vinicius, backing him to bag the Golden Orb.

“It’s a source of great pride to be playing with him, experiencing his day-to-day life, seeing what a special and deserving boy he is,” said Martinelli, as quoted by ESPN.

“We’re very happy to see a Brazilian shining. In my opinion, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. It’s a pleasure to be sharing the pitch with him,” he concluded.

Vinicius finished the season with 24 goals and 11 assists from 39 appearances across all competitions, even scoring vital goals in the Champions League semi-finals and finals.

Vinicius is currently with the Brazil national team for the Copa America 2024 which is set to begin in the days to come.

Having tasted plenty of success with Real Madrid, the 23-year-old is targeting glory with the Selecao. A great run in the competition would further elevate his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or later this year.