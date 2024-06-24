Arsenal fixtures 2024/25 Premier League: Can Arteta ‘push every limit’ to overhaul Manchester City?

After two successive second-place finishes, Arsenal will look to go one better by winning the 2024/25 Premier League title.

The Gunners have firmly established themselves as Manchester City’s closest rivals over the past couple of years and in 2023/24, they took the title race down to the final day before eventually missing out by just two points. However, there was plenty to be proud of, with their tally of 89 points the fourth-highest not to win a Premier League title and enough to seal the crown in 17 of the 29 seasons since it became a 20-team league.

That alone makes you wonder what it’ll take for anyone to overhaul Manchester City, who have now won the last four Premier League titles and six of the last seven. Arteta believes his players must once again ‘push every limit’ if they’re to go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s men.

“It’s the only way, so now we are sitting there and they took it away from us,” Arteta responded when asked at the end of last season about taking things to the next level, adding: “It is the second season so there’s only one way to do it, you have to be more determined, you have to be more ambitious, you need to have a lot of courage and push every limit and everything that we have, because that’s the next step.”

As is the case with any title race, making a good start to the season and then maintaining those standards will be vital for Arsenal, so how do their 2024/25 fixtures look?

When do Arsenal first play Tottenham?

A title is never won or lost in one game, but many Tottenham supporters will point to their double-comeback 2-2 draw at the Emirates in September as the reason Arsenal lost the title. They wouldn’t be completely wide of the mark, either, as the extra two points and +1 goal difference would have just about been enough to them them pip City at the post.

Regardless of the permutations, the North London derby is always one of the standout fixtures in the English football calendar, with goals and drama becoming a basic expectation. Last season alone, there were nine goals spread across the two meetings, with Arsenal winning 3-2 at Spurs following that aforementioned draw at Tottenham.

The first North London derby of 2024/25 sees Arsenal travel to Spurs on September 14th. The match is currently slated for a 3pm kick-off, though that will obviously change due to broadcasting schedules.

When do Arsenal face their big-six rivals?

The clashes between England’s supposed ‘big-six’ are among the most hotly anticipated in world football, let alone just in this country. Arsenal vs Manchester City has been a key fixture in recent years, while the Gunners are also in direct competition with fierce rivals such as Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United on a regular basis.

That aforementioned North London derby is Arsenal’s first fixture of the season against a team from this group, followed quickly by a trip to Manchester City a week later marking a terribly difficult start to the campaign. A few more winnable (on paper) fixtures follow before the Gunners host Liverpool and travel to Chelsea in the space of three games at the end of October and start of November, either side of a tough trip to Newcastle. Arsenal’s first clash with Manchester United takes place at the Emirates on December 3rd.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of Arsenal’s ‘big-six’ fixtures is their trip to Anfield, which will come on the final day of the season. Could the stars align and make that arguably the most dramatic title decider we’ve ever seen?

Arsenal’s full 2024/25 Premier League fixture list:

Fixture dates and times are subject to change.