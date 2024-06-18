Arsenal fixtures for 2024/25 Premier League season confirmed

Arsenal's fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been announced.

The Gunners are hoping to improve on back-to-back second-place finishes and claim their first title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side will begin the campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 17 August, and they will then head to Aston Villa, who did the double over Arsenal during the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal face a trip to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on 14 September, which will be their first game after the first international break of the season. The reverse fixture will be played at the Emirates Stadium on January 14, with a 19:45 (GMT) kick-off pencilled in.

Only a week after facing Spurs away, Arteta will take his side to the Etihad Stadium to take on reigning champions City. Pep Guardiola's men make the trip to the Emirates on 1 February.

Here is Arsenal's complete fixture list for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are BST/GMT

September

October

November

January

May