Arsenal fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign

The fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign have been released with Arsenal opening up the new season with a home clash against Wolves.

Mikel Arteta’s team will be aiming to go one better this season after consecutive runners-up finishes in the Premier League, having finished just two points behind Manchester City last season.

The Gunners travel to face Aston Villa in a difficult-looking first assignment on the road, before concluding August with a home date against Brighton.

The first North London Derby of the season is scheduled for the first weekend of September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the return to be played at the Emirates on Tuesday January 14th 2025.

Arsenal take on Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad on September 21, before hosting Pep Guardiola’s team on February 1st.

The traditional Boxing Day fixture will see Arsenal welcome Ipswich Town to the capital, while the campaign will be concluded with a trip to face another promoted side, Southampton, on May 25th.

Fixtures are subject to change due to TV scheduling and European commitments.

AUGUST

Sat 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Sat 24 Aston Villa (A)

Sat 31 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 14 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sat 21 Manchester City (A)

Sat 28 Leicester City (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 5 Southampton (H)

Sat 19 Bournemouth (A)

Sat 26 Liverpool (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 2 Newcastle United (A)

Sat 9 Chelsea (A)

Sat 23 Nottingham Forest (H)

Sat 30 West Ham United (A)

DECEMBER

Tue 3 Manchester United (H)

Sat 7 Fulham (A)

Sat 14 Everton (H)

Sat 21 Crystal Palace (A)

Thu 26 Ipswich Town (H)

Sun 29 Brentford (A)

JANUARY

Sat 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Tue 14 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sat 18 Aston Villa (H)

Sat 25 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 Manchester City (H)

Sat 15 Leicester City (A)

Sat 22 West Ham United (H)

Tue 25 Nottingham Forest (A)

MARCH

Sat 8 Manchester United (A)

Sat 15 Chelsea (H)

APRIL

Tue 1 Fulham (H)

Sat 5 Everton (A)

Sat 12 Brentford (H)

Sat 19 Ipswich Town (A)

Sat 26 Crystal Palace (H)

MAY

Sat 3 Bournemouth (H)

Sat 10 Liverpool (A)

Sun 18 Newcastle United (H)

Sun 25 Southampton (A)

