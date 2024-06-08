Arsenal can finally sign £60m star with 20 goals/assists, perfect partner for Rice – report

Arsenal have been handed a boost with Aston Villa contemplating the sale of Douglas Luiz this month.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Brazil international. They previously made three bids to sign him during the summer of 2022, but Villa opted against his sale.

The 26-year-old was in-and-out of the starting XI at the time, but he has since become an undisputed starter for Villa. He registered 10 goals and 10 assists for them last season.

TalkSPORT now report that Unai Emery’s side are considering the sale of Luiz as they need to comply with the Profitability and Sustainability rules before the end of the month.

Juventus are admirers of the Manchester City graduate while Arsenal are also on alert.

Arsenal could revive long-term interest in Luiz

Luiz started off his career from the defensive midfield role, but he has become a regular number eight over the past couple of seasons. He managed 20 goal contributions last term.

Aside from his goal involvements, Luiz had a passing accuracy of 89 percent in the Premier League with 1.7 tackles and 4.2 duels won. He registered 5.3 ball recoveries per outing.

With his vast Premier League experience, he would be an ideal midfield signing for the Gunners. Manager Mikel Arteta should give the green light for a move if Villa are prepared to sell.

Luiz and Declan Rice would be a superb pairing in the centre of the park for the Gunners. The duo could easily interchange positions depending on the demands of the game.

The Brazilian is valued at £60 million by Transfermarkt. Villa are most likely to demand a similar package particularly if Arsenal make an approach for his services this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com