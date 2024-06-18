Arsenal finally convince contract holdout to sign new deal

Arsenal’s Karl Hein is set to sign a new contract with the club, before likely heading out on loan next season, according to reports.

Karl Hein making a penalty save (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Goalkeeper Karl Hein was on Arsenal’s list of players out of contract this summer, but reports in late May suggested there was still a possibility he could be convinced to sign a new deal before the end of June.

James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that the goalkeeper has now been persuaded to stay, and he’s now expected to sign a fresh contract imminently.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that Hein is set to sign a new deal, with the final details of his contract being completed.

Karl Hein (top left) lines up with the Estonia national team before their friendly against Hungary on March 24th, 2023 (Photo via Jalpall.ee)

Both sources add that a loan move is likely, with McNicholas writing that it’s seen as the next step in Hein’s development, and Romano claiming it’s a strong possibility being considered.

Although it’s definitely good to keep a talented young goalkeeper, that loan would mean Arsenal remain a bit short with their goalkeeping options in the short term.

As it stands, only Aaron Ramsdale would remain from the three goalkeepers available to Mikel Arteta last season, though Ramsdale’s situation is uncertain and David Raya is likely to complete a permanent transfer.

MALLORCA, SPAIN: David Raya of Spain looks on after the international friendly match between Spain and Northern Ireland at Estadi de Son Moix on June 08, 2024. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Having the right third-choice goalkeeper is important, as they often go to games even when they aren’t involved in the squad, working with the other two goalkeepers in the warm up.

With Hein likely to be loaned, and Arthur Okonkwo, James Hillson, Noah Cooper, Hubert Graczyk, and Ovie Ejeheri all released, Arsenal would be looking at promoting u18 keepers Brian Okonkwo (brother of Arthur) or Alexei Rojas unless they make a signing.